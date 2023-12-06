Greta Gerwig's comments on a Barbie spin-off are Kenough to make us believe it could happen

Greta Gerwig isn’t ruling out a Ken-focused Barbie spin-off just yet. Speaking in a new interview, the director shared how they had so much content for Ryan Gosling’s Ken that they didn’t end up using in the final movie.

"We had way too much material for Ken. We would write, and write, and write," Gerwig said in an interview with 60 Minutes. She was joined by her co-writer and partner Noah Baumbach who said, "Don’t give it away because we might…" before trailing off.

Wondering what he meant, Gerwig was then directly asked if there would ever be a Ken Movie. "I can’t comment on that," she laughed, adding: "I mean, the truth is, you know… I guess we'll see." While it’s far from a confirmation, this is exciting enough to get us channeling all our Kenergy into manifesting it.

Gosling’s performance as Ken has been lauded as one of the best of the year and has already seen him nominated for a Gotham Independent Film Award. However, he does face tough competition in his Oscar campaign from May December’s Charles Melton.

As for the future of Barbie, Gerwig has previously shared her trepidation about a sequel to our podcast, Inside Total Film. Barbie star Margot Robbie is the same, speaking in her recent Variety special with Cillian Murphy.

She shared that they "put everything" into the first film, adding, "I would do anything to be back on that set. I'd do anything to be back on that set with [director Greta Gerwig] again; with [Ken actor Ryan Gosling] again. Playing Barbie is just so joyful. So it's not no but also it would take a lot for it to live up to it."

