Baldur's Gate 3 PC fixes will carry over to PS5, just in case you were worried

Baldur's Gate 3 on PS5 will arrive with all of the same fixes as the PC version, developer Larian Studios has confirmed.

The sequel has had a triumphant launch so far, with both critics and players praising, well, just about everything about it. It's also smashing records on Steam for concurrent players and topping the list of best-selling PS5 pre-orders. By all accounts Baldur's Gate 3 is a roaring success, but any game of its massive scope will inevitably launch with a few bugs, and even though this one's relatively clean, a couple of hotfixes have already been deployed to fix various issues.

Over on Twitter, Larian director of publishing Michael Douse confirmed that the PS5 version will release with all of the same post-launch odds and ends as the PC version. "All of the improvements and fixes to the game will be reflected in the PlayStation 5 version and beyond," he said in reply to a concerned player. "And beyond" seemingly refers to its eventual release on Xbox, but a release date hasn't been revealed just yet.

This is no surprise, of course. Generally a newer port of any game will benefit from identified and resolved issues from the earlier released version, although that isn't always the case. Either way, it's good to know Baldur's Gate 3 players on PS5 won't have to deal with penises being so big they clip right through their pants and scare the pajamas off other players.

Baldur's Gate 3 is undeniably the game of the moment, and it even surpassed Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom as the best-reviewed game of 2023. Over on Steam, it currently accounts for over 25% of users' total daily playtime in the US. Once it launches on PS5 on September 6, it will truly be unstoppable.

