New Baldur's Gate 3 hotfix ensures no penis is too big for its clothes

Another Baldur's Gate 3 fix is here, this time "addressing almost 300 crashes, blockers, and bugs" and a handful of genital-related cover-ups.

You can read the full hotfix notes over on Steam, but you really don't need to read any further than this: "Penises C and D no longer clip through some githyanki clothing." Yes, if you want to jump-scare your party members with the size of your own member, you'll now need to actually take your pants off like a normal person.

The other lead detail is that "male gnome sorcerers are no longer missing their undies," so really this one's all about keeping genitals where they belong. As the devs explain, "We saw a video floating around on the internet this week of… an unintentional gnome sorcerer wardrobe malfunction, and have kindly asked them to cover up while descending into the Underdark."

While these are the kind of patch notes that developer Larian is legendary for, there are a lot of more mundane - and, I suppose, more important - changes too, including a load of fixes for crashes and game-breaking bugs. The devs note that they've "fixed pauses and long silences in over 200 dialogues," which addresses my biggest complaint about the game so far. Seriously, I don't know if the game is crashing when those pauses hit!

Maybe this hotfix will prevent some of those genital jump-scares. I mean, people deserve to know when a penis is about to appear before it happens.

We've got a big list of Baldur's Gate 3 tips if you're struggling.