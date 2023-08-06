Baldur's Gate 3 is now a best-selling pre-order on PS5

Baldur's Gate 3 continues to rocket through its launch weekend, and its success on PC looks to be trickling its way to PS5 players too.

As spotted by @BenjiSales over on Twitter, Baldur's Gate 3 has jumped up the PlayStation Store chart, and is now the second best selling pre-order in the US, beaten only by Madden NFL 24.

I had a theory all the attention Baldur's Gate III was getting from its massive PC launch would have a positive impact on the PlayStation 5 version sales from excitement / visibilityIt appears that's playing out. Baldur's Gate III has jumped to #2 Best Selling Pre-order on PSN

A quick check on GameStatify shows that Baldur's Gate 3 is the third best selling pre-order here in the UK, losing out to EA Sports FC 24 and Marvel's Spider-Man 2.

Over on PC, Baldur's Gate 3 is proving to be even more popular now it's the weekend, as it's beaten its previous record of concurrent players on launch day of 532,876. As recorded by SteamDB , its new concurrent player count is now a whopping 712,28.

Larian Studios CEO Swen Vincke previously said he'd warned the IT team to expect a concurrent player count of "100k or so at the max", and it looks like the game's success is well on its way to that figure.

Probably should stay away from the IT team for a while - told them they should expect like 100k or so at max

The success of Baldur's Gate 3 on PS5 could be due to a number of things. The excitement from PC players seeing the scope of the game's writing, or typical D&D problem-solving , or even just Larian's own antics is likely filtering over to PS5 users. The game's excellence as an RPG is probably also filling the gap a lot of us are feeling, with the lack of Mass Effect 5 and Dragon Age 4 from BioWare.

For those of you who'll be diving into Baldur's Gate 3 on PS5 once it releases on September 6