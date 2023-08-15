Baldur's Gate 3 patch 1 will have over "1000 fixes and tweaks"

Larian Studios has started to tease what to expect from the first major Baldur's Gate 3 patches, including more than 1,000 fixes in patch 1 alone.

"We're all very enthused by your feedback. It's very rewarding," Larian boss Swen Vincke says on Twitter. "Our focus now is fixing any issues you report, but we are listening to suggestions. Current roadmap: a) Hotfix 4, b) Patch 1 (+1000 fixes and tweaks), c) Patch 2. The latter will already incorporate some requests."

Larian said last week that it was "working towards" patch 1 and that the update would have a "gigantic list of tweaks and changes." Now we've got a slightly more concrete number, so hopefully that means development on the patch is progressing well. Either way, you shouldn't expect too much detail on the patch until it's ready to go, as Larian said the studio doesn't "publish our roadmaps because we need the freedom to push and pull things around when the unforeseen happens without locking ourselves in."

Baldur's Gate 3 has already had several hotfixes covering hundreds of bugs and glitches, including things like preventing your stories from getting too big for your save files and preventing your penis from getting too big for your pants.

A proper patch is likely to include some more notable gameplay tweaks, and in the replies to Vincke's tweet fans are already making their requests in great numbers. You can browse the comments yourself if you want to see all the demands, but one thing keeps coming up: the ability to swap out party members without being forced to talk to everyone involved. And, uh, yeah Larian, if you're reading this, that would be a pretty nice thing to add.

Even with at least 1,000 tweaks still to be made, Baldur's Gate 3 is already the highest-rated PC game of all time.