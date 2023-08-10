Baldur's Gate 3 hotfix prevents your stories getting too big for your save files

A new Baldur's Gate 3 hotfix is live, and it provides a fix for players whose personal story logs were getting too big for the game to handle.

Announcing Baldur's Gate 3 hotfix 2.1, Larian said that "many of you were doing so much in Baldur's Gate 3 that some of your personal 'story' databases got too big." Those databases are the place where your in-game decisions and actions are stored, but it turns out that some players were doing so much that they were filling them up entirely.

To help with that, Larian's fix is to make the databases "infinite." That doesn't mean that there's no limit at all, but it's now at the hardware level, not the software level - Larian explains that the true size is "as infinite as you have storage space," so you can fill up an SSD with data if you want, but you won't break the game in doing so.

Elsewhere, Baldur's Gate 3 hotfix 2.1 also reinstates PS5 cross-save. Despite the PS5 version of the game still being several weeks away, the feature was causing issues at launch. Larian temporarily disabled the feature, safe in the knowledge that no-one would be missing out at that time, but now it's back. Finally, the team confirms that hotfix 3 is "currently in the oven, and will include further fixes in the near future."

This is the third notable patch for Baldur's Gate 3. The first featured 150 bug fixes (and the removal of those cross saves), while the second was a little more specialist - it fixed issues with certain genitals clipping outside of the clothes they were contained in. When in Faerun...

Baldur's Gate 3 is the game of the moment – don't ruin that moment.