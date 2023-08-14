CRPGs reign supreme as Baldur's Gate 3 becomes Metacritic's highest-rated PC game of all time

CRPGs reign supreme, as Baldur's Gate 3 tops Metacritic's chart for the highest-rated PC game ever.

As you can see if you peruse Metacritic, Baldur's Gate 3 now sits at the very top of the list of the best-rated PC games of all time. Larian's new sequel has taken over the top honors spot from none other than Disco Elysium, meaning there are two CRPGs at the top of the list.

As you've probably heard countless times by now, it's worth noting that many more scored Baldur's Gate 3 reviews will come in the next few weeks. Many outlets have chosen to start with a review-in-progress, delaying the final score until after lunch - us included!

As such, there are only 27 reviews for Baldur's Gate 3 on Metacritic right now. To be fair, there are only 11 reviews for Disco Elysium's Final Cut version on Metacritic for PC at the time of writing.

Still, for the moment at least, Baldur's Gate 3 has taken the top spot on the Metacritic list. Our Baldur's Gate 3 review (which isn't final yet for obvious reasons) praised the new game as "an entire, years-long pen-and-paper roleplaying campaign realized in beautiful fidelity, in a way that brings every tiny detail of your mind's eye to life."

Baldur's Gate 3's speedrun world record currently sits at 10 minutes and three seconds, a staggering feat for anyone familiar with the sheer width of Larian's game. That width means there are a lot of things to exploit, though, like buffing Gale so that he storms through Act 1 and 2 with ridiculously powerful jumps.

Baldur's Gate 3 is within touching distance of a Steam record set earlier this year by Hogwarts Legacy.