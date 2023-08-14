Baldur's Gate 3 speedrun world record already sits at just ten minutes, thanks to tonnes of jumping and a magical nuke

A Baldur's Gate 3 player has managed to beat the entire game in just over 10 minutes, and it's all thanks to heaps of bouncing around.

Baldur's Gate 3 might take most players between 75 and 100 hours to beat, but it can now be beaten in 10 minutes and three seconds, if you do exactly as the player below does. YouTuber 'Mae' has managed to finish Larian's new adventure by exploiting the game with a hell of a lot of jumping - and even skipping out an entire act.

What's key to this run is Gale casting Enhance Leap on himself, and then basically jumping through the entire game. Because the character's jump is determined by their Strength stat, the player raises the stat to 17, sending Gale bouncing through Baldur's Gate 3 by tripling his jump distance with Enhance Leap.

Then, they have Shadowheart cast the Sanctuary spell on Gale, which prevents him from being targeted by enemies like Ghouls, who can only attack using single-target hostile effects. Using Misty Step, they can teleport to the final area of Act 2 without fighting the two preceding bosses.

And yes, Baldur's Gate 3 can be finished at the end of Act 2, skipping out Act 3 entirely. It all involves Gale detonating what effectively comes down to a weapon of mass destruction, ending the game before it should've concluded if the narrator's tone is anything to go by.

This run beats a previous record that the same player made. You can see the former record below, which clocks in at precisely 49 seconds slower than the run above. What's key here is that the need to sneak by the Druid's grove encounter is gone, so that the entire area can be easily bypassed.

This is just mind-blowing stuff, and we're honestly pretty surprised someone managed to discover a way to skip ahead to the end of Act 2, despite the act just launching earlier this month. That's to say nothing of Act 1, which has actually seen some changes from when Baldur's Gate 3 was in early access, so don't take that portion of the run for granted.

368 players completed Baldur's Gate 3 in just four days, but they've got absolutely nothing on this speedrunner.