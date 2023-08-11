368 Baldur's Gate 3 players defied D&D logic to complete the game in just four days

368 players finished Baldur's Gate 3 over its opening weekend, defying the natural laws of Dungeons & Dragons.

If you know anything at all about D&D, you'll probably know it takes bloody forever to get a group together to actually play the damn game - even more so if you're an adult with adult responsibilities, like a job. Somehow, 368 Baldur's Gate 3 players managed to defy this logic and complete the massive RPG in the first few days after launch.

Last weekend, you played 1225 years of Baldur’s Gate 3. As we head into the second weekend of launch, we’ve compiled some tasty stats for you to sink your teeth into.Read more in Community Update #23 - Here’s To You: https://t.co/G2nJGeI2iE pic.twitter.com/wFe1AhqyKZAugust 11, 2023 See more

Baldur's Gate 3 launched on a Thursday last week, and by the end of Sunday, 368 players had managed to see the game through to its conclusion. Assuming the group sped through Larian's sequel at top speed, and considering the developer said it'd take between 75 and 100 hours to finish Baldur's Gate 3, that's an average of around 20 hours a day.

That is an absolutely wild statistic. In other words, there are 368 seriously sleep deprived Baldur's Gate 3 players out there this week, probably still suffering from the past weekend of binging on the RPG. Well, there's probably a hell of a lot more than 368 sleep deprived players out there, but this lot are undoubtedly more tired than anyone else right now.

However, HowLongtoBeat estimates that Baldur's Gate 3 can be beaten in an average of just 32 hours, according to 21 polled players. That's just 21 players though, out of millions worldwide, so we can't help but look a little sceptically at the 32 hours count, at least until more players file their playtimes with HowLongtoBeat.

It takes on average 32 hours to beat Baldur's Gate 3 (108 hours for completionists). https://t.co/uspRjxOHYe pic.twitter.com/96fYdywDmXAugust 11, 2023 See more

We're not really sure whether to salute or live in fear of these 368 Baldur's Gate 3 players. We absolutely wouldn't recommend speeding through a game as vast as Larian's RPG at this breakneck pace, given all there is to see and do off the beaten path, but who knows, maybe all 368 players were heading off to weddings or holidays first thing on the Monday morning.

Considering Baldur's Gate 3 accounted for over 25% of Steam's daily play time in the US this past Sunday, perhaps it's no surprise some hardened D&D veterans have managed to carve their way through the game so far.

If you want to see what we made of our extensive time with Larian's game so far, you can check out our Baldur's Gate 3 review.

You can also head over to our Baldur's Gate 3 Feats guide for our pick of the best 10 Feats no matter which class you pick.