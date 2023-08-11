Larian is "working towards" Baldur's Gate 3 patch 1

Larian says it's working on Baldur's Gate 3 patch 1, but that it won't be revealing the game's roadmap.

In a community announcement, the studio said that it has "a roadmap for hotfixes and patches," thanking players and developers for their work in finding and fixing bugs and other issues. Larian goes on, however, to say that it won't be publishing a roadmap for any of those fixes or patches "because we need the freedom to push and pull things around when the unforeseen happens without locking ourselves in."

In a game this size, and with this many moving parts, that's fair enough. Larian does, however, say that Baldur's Gate 3's first major patch is currently being worked towards, and that it "will feature a gigantic list of tweaks and changes." I'm excited to see what that actually entails - I imagine Larian has plenty of tricks up its sleeve for post-launch support, but what will make it to the live version first?

Up until now, we've only had a couple of Baldur's Gate hotfixes, which have addressed some of the game's most notable issues. Those include everything from a massive suite of bug fixes to a clipping issue that allowed certain genitals to be visible through clothes. Embarassing.

All of the fixes that have already been made will carry over to Baldur's Gate 3 on PS5. That's great news for console fans, as the PC version already runs pretty well, and if the performance matches up on PlayStation, the PS5 version might be even better than the PC version was at launch.

Check out our Baldur's Gate 3 review in progress to see what we think of this massive RPG.