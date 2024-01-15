Baldur's Gate 3 made more than Hogwarts Legacy and Starfield combined on Steam in 2023

Steam's top three best sellers of 2023 are Baldur's Gate 3 , Hogwarts Legacy, and Starfield - with the Larian RPG coming out on top.

Late last year, Steam released its Best of Steam 2023 which showed the platform's best-performing games of the year in terms of Gross Revenue. Now, a couple of weeks into the new year, the Video Game Insights' Global PC Market Report 2024 has been released, revealing exactly what games sold the best on the Valve storefront. Unsurprisingly, RPGs dominated Steam last year with several of the games in the top 10 fitting the genre.

As you can see from Twitter user @baiisun's graphic below, following the top 3 - Baldur's Gate 3 ($657m), Hogwarts Legacy ($341m), Starfield ($235m) - Steam sold a lot of copies of Resident Evil 4 ($159m), survival game Sons of the Forest ($116m), Armored Core 6: Fires of Rubicon ($87m), FC24 ($81m), Star Wars: Jedi Survivor ($68m), co-op survival game Lethal Company ($52m), and Cities Skylines 2 ($50m).

@Steam Top 10 Releases of 2023 by Full Game Revenue@baldursgate3 made almost 10x times more money than Jedi Survivor. Astonishing! Data:Video Game Insights' Global PC Market Report 2024 👇#gaming #gamographics

One of my personal biggest takeaways from this data is that Baldur's Gate 3 grossed ten times more than Star Wars Jedi: Survivor. Given the size of the Star Wars IP that Respawn's action game is based on, that's pretty impressive, but it's important to remember that Larian's CRPG owes a greater chunk of its community to PC, whereas Jedi Survivor is a more console-centric title that's also been available across all platforms since launch - Baldur's Gate 3's PS5 launch followed a month after its PC release, and it would be substantially longer before the game's Xbox Series X release.

The Best of Steam 2023 page also highlights several other well-performing games of the year but doesn't reveal the numbers behind them. All we know is that Cyberpunk 2077 sold better than Elden Ring , both of which sold better than Jedi Survivor, which is a tier higher than the likes of Stardew Valley , Lies of P, The Last of Us Part 1, and many more.