Babylon’s Fall is shutting down after just one year

Square Enix is ending service on Babylon’s Fall just one year after launch.

The developer reveals in a blog post (opens in new tab) that you’ll be able to play the action-RPG up until February 27, 2023. As a result of the decision, Square Enix is cancelling “large-scale updates” that the team had planned, and the roadmap has been adjusted accordingly. Season 2 will run until November 29, with the Final Season kicking off following a maintenance period.

“With the desire of delivering an exhilarating online multiplayer action RPG set in an elaborate high fantasy world, we launched the game’s official service on Thursday, March 3, 2022, and have continued to undertake additional development and operations,” the developers say. “However, it is with deep regret to inform you that we will be terminating the game’s service on February 27, 2023.”

Square Enix continues: “As a way of expressing our gratitude to all our players, we plan to implement as many events and other initiatives as we can, leading up to the end of the service.”

Square Enix has also revealed that digital and physical sales will cease today following the publication of the blog, as has the sale of the premium currency Garaz. As for the remainder of the game’s time, you’ve got various quest-boosting events and rewards.

“Leading up until today, we received a lot of feedback from all our Sentinels through multiple surveys, official livestreams, our official Discord server, and social media channels, which has been a great help to us in the Development and Operations teams,” the post concludes. “In particular, through our surveys we received a great deal of enthusiastic messages of support alongside keen observations of issues and suggestions for improvement.

“This really made us feel that we were able to create the world of Babylon’s Fall together with our players. Despite all of your support, we are truly sad and sorry to say that we will be unable to continue with the game’s service.”

The initial pitch behind Babylon’s Fall was a gameplay experience not unlike Nier: Automata - as developed by Platinum Games itself - with more live-service sensibilities. While the developers pledged to improve Babylon’s Fall in various following a period in beta, the action-RPG failed to find an audience in the year it launched.

Service is due to end on February 27, at which point the Hanging Garden player website will close.

