Doctor Strange 2 and Loki writer Michael Waldron to write Avengers: Secret Wars

Michael Waldron has been tapped to write Avengers: Secret Wars, the Marvel Phase 6 movie that will bring the Multiverse Saga to an end.

Waldron certainly has the credentials: his Marvel journey started with the first season of Loki and continued with Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. Both, of course, dealt with multiple realities in the Marvel universe, a key theme that will continue through Secret Wars.

Deadline (opens in new tab) reports that no director has boarded the Avengers sequel yet, though Destin Daniel Cretton, who will helm Avengers: The Kang Dynasty, will not take on the job. That Avengers movie, which will reach cinemas a few months before Secret Wars, has Jeff Loveness on board as writer – he has also penned the script for Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania.

Interestingly, both Waldron and Loveness both got their big breaks on Rick and Morty, an animated series that heavily dealt with the multiverse. It appears Marvel boss Kevin Feige has a soft spot for the Adult Swim series.

Meanwhile, in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, we recently learned that Hugh Jackman's Wolverine will be making an appearance in Deadpool 3. Considering both Ryan Reynolds' Deadpool and Jackman's Wolverine were in the non-MCU canon X-Men series, it appears the multiverse antics are continuing for the foreseeable future. No word yet on whether Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire will be coming back following their returns in Spider-Man: No Way Home, but don't be surprised if Feige pulls out all the stops for Secret Wars.

Avengers: Secret Wars reaches cinemas on November 8, 2025. In the meantime, check out all the upcoming Marvel movies and shows heading our way soon.