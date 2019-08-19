Avengers: Endgame is out now on Blu-ray and DVD - here are the cheapest prices

If you've been waiting for the day to arrive when you can add the latest Avengers film from Marvel to your home collection, then now is the time. And now you're looking at where to get Avengers: End Game cheap. You'll be pleased, and relieved after waiting a bit, that the movie is available in all disc formats now and Walmart has some pretty tasty prices going right now that you can take advantage of. Right now you can get the 4K Ultra-HD Blu-ray for $25, the normal Blu-ray for $18 and the standard DVD for just $15.

It's a historic film in many ways. Ending the Avengers saga (for several major characters), closing the curtains on some big narrative arcs, and becoming the highest grossing movie of all time. It features a climactic confrontation with Thanos that is gripping, exciting, and touching too, and is definitely one of the best Marvel films ever and one that is great to re-watch - some of the GamesRadar+ team saw it many times at the cinema, as did others.

As a slight aside, to take advantage of the 4K version you'll need to make sure you have the right player, and Walmart has you covered there too: the Samsung UBD-M8500 is down to just $200 with the retailer. Of course, all Xbox One owners already have a 4K player inside their consoles...

Avengers: Endgame on DVD | $15 at Walmart

The normal version of the movie is a snip at just 15 bucks and you still get the same bombastic and cinematic experience.View Deal

Amazon is offering similar prices for all three, but is keen to push Prime Video, so you're not incentivized to get the physical copies. For a movie event as big as End Game, we recommend some kind of physical media because the artwork is worth staring at.

Remember, for those after the 4K version you'll need to ensure you have a player to do so. Both of Microsoft's consoles are Ultra HD Blu-ray players so definitely checkout the best Xbox One S bundles and the best Xbox One X deals going. Given it also (obviously) plays the latest and greatest games too, the Xbox One S is arguably the best value 4K Blu-ray player you can get. However, if you already have a console - perhaps you've taken advantage of a PS4 pro deal previously, for example - and are all gamed up, then you can currently get a quality Samsung 4K Blu-ray player with a smashing discount: right now the UBD-M8500 4K Blu-ray player is going for just $200 at Walmart - a saving of a whopping $300 from its list price. These players really do round off your entertainment setup wonderfully, and at that price, it is incredible value.

