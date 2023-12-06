How to get an ikran in Avatar Frontiers of Pandora and fly

You'll bond with your very own Avatar Frontiers of Pandora ikran during a quest called Take Flight. The eleventh main mission of the game sees you finally taking steps to become a fully-fledged Na'vi, unlocking the ability to use an ikran as a flying mount as well as a beloved pet. There are a few things you have to do before you can own your very own giant bird in Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora though, and we're here to walk you through them.

When do you get an ikran in Avatar Frontiers of Pandora?

You will meet and bond with an ikran in a chapter called Take Flight. These majestic creatures might look like birds, but they are more like best friends to the Na'vi in Frontiers of Pandora. You need to climb up the rookery and prove your loyalty to your ikran before it will let you ride it, completing the quest and giving you a permanent flying mount.

Take Flight is the eleventh main story quest in the game, directing you to the Ikran Rookery to learn the ropes of caring for and bonding with an ikran. You'll have to climb the rookery before you can properly soothe and connect with your new friend, so be sure to look out for any Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora lift vine fruits to help you on your journey. Your ikran is your key to flying in this massive open world game, and that can make getting around the map much less time-consuming. If you're still struggling with pathfinding, check out our guide on whether exploration or guided mode in Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora is best for you.

That's what you need to know about when and how you get an ikran in the new Avatar game, so try to be patient until your time comes!

© GamesRadar+. Not to be reproduced without permission