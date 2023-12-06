Should you play guided or exploration mode in Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora?

Taking your pick between playing Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora in guided or exploration mode is a matter of preference. Guided mode marks down mission locations and points of interest, while you'll have to carefully deduce where to go next when playing in exploration mode. These modes are to do with map information in Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora, not the game's difficulty. That means you can still crank up the combat challenge either way. Here's a breakdown of guided vs exploration mode in Frontiers of Pandora to help you decide which is the right choice.

Guided vs. exploration mode explained

(Image credit: Ubisoft)

In Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora, guided mode automatically populates your map with quest markers and points of interest. It removes the guesswork from finding quest locations, allowing you to simply use Hunter's Sense or a waypoint to find your way around Pandora.

Exploration mode gives you only the most basic information on your map. It's your job to read clues on how to find quest locations, paying attention to biome, map locale, and any topographical features like rivers, lakes, or caves to help chart your course. We have some helpful Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora tips to help you get around.

Naturally, guided mode is the "easiest" of the two, since it gives you so much information. Guided mode is for those of us who want to jump in and get playing, zipping from mission to mission. Exploration mode is for anyone who wants to lean into the RPG elements, immersing themselves in the world and using logic and problem solving to get around. Neither game mode will affect its difficulty, as those are separate settings entirely. If you don't want a map filled with information but still want a little guidance in this alien planet, why not bring a friend along for the adventure with co op in Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora? It's only unlocked once you reach a certain mission, but two brains are better than one when it comes to working cryptic clues.

That's about all the information you need to make an informed choice about whether to play guided or exploration mode! We have other guides that might help you out in these early game stages, including a handy how-to when it comes to finding Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora food.

