When can you play co op in Avatar Frontiers of Pandora?

Avatar Frontiers of Pandora co op is very much a thing, but only once you get to a mission called Eywa's Blessing. The open-world action game reimagines the beloved film series to offer a lush paradise for jumping, climbing, and swooping through once you bond with an ikran. With so much to see, craft, and do, it's all much easier when you bring a friend along for the ride.

However, co op mode is not immediately accessible to you when you first load into Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora. You'll have to play the game solo until a specific point, and we'll walk you through it right now so that you can hop on an Avatar multiplayer session with your mates ASAP.

How to play Avatar Frontiers of Pandora co op

Before you can play the Avatar game in co op mode, play through the main story until Nefika gives you a mission called Eywa's Blessing.

Starting from the quest-giving location at the Hometree, this mission sends you out into the forest to learn how to hunt. It also marks the point in the game where you can start to recruit friends to play alongside you in Ubisoft's Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora.

To access co op once you've unlocked, open your map and inventory screens and hit the left button on your controller D-pad (or the left arrow key on your keyboard) to open the Settings menu. The first option on this menu should be co op, and this is where you can connect with online friends to have them join your journey. Also, yes, Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora does support crossplay co op mode by default.

