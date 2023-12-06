How to get food in Avatar Frontiers of Pandora and keep yourself healthy

Getting food in Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora can be tricky, since you need to hunt or gather it yourself and then cook it. You can also find RDA rations in lootable chests found at abandoned outposts in the early stages which you can use instantly, but for the most part you need ingredients and a cooking station.

The good news is that you don't die from being too hungry in Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora at least, it just stops you healing over time. So it's best to have a handy stash of prepared meals just in case you get peckish, and keep some raw ingredients to hand to cook when you get a chance. If you're tired of feeling hungry out on your travels, this guide will walk you through how to hunt animals, collect fruit and mushrooms, and finally cook food in Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora. And while the Avatar Frontiers of Pandora lift vine fruits aren't edible you can use then to reach new hunting grounds.

How to get and cook food in Avatar Frontiers of Pandora

(Image credit: Ubisoft)

There are three ways to get food in Frontiers of Pandora:

Hunt for raw ingredients using the Hunter's Guide

using the Hunter's Guide Cook meals at a Cooking Station

at a Cooking Station Search stashes around the map for meals or RDA rations

Hunting is one of the best ways to get food in Frontiers of Pandora. It's even easier once you get the heavy bow, but the longbow can still do the job if you're impatient. You will learn how to hunt from Eetu during the Eywa's Blessing mission, which also happens to be when you will unlock Avatar Frontiers of Pandora co op mode.

You can also harvest food by picking fruit and mushrooms. You will have to get the correct motion and pressure down in order to harvest the best quality shelter fruits, mushrooms, and other edible plants - and don't forget that you need to shoot the shells off shell fruit in Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora in order to pick the fruit inside!

Once you have meat, fruit, or mushrooms to cook with, you will have to fast travel to the Hometree or a clan camp where they have a cooking station. Your map will tell you which amenities a camp has when you hover over the little blue dot. Once at a cooking station, you can choose any combination of two ingredients to cook for different stat buffs.

Finally, if you're really in a rush, looting RDA outposts or Na'vi stashes found across the map has the chance of turning up some ration packs or cooked meals. You can even stop and talk to fellow Na'vi during your travels, as some of them offer you special spices or food ingredients to try out. It can be hard to keep full in Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora, since your hunger meter is not your health meter and will keep dwindling over time, but the above instructions should help keep you well-fed out on your adventures.

© GamesRadar+. Not to be reproduced without permission