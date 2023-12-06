How to open lift vine fruit in Avatar Frontiers of Pandora and get to high ground

Knowing how to find and open a lift vine fruit in Avatar Frontiers of Pandora is a necessity. These pumpkin-like fruits are native throughout Kinglor Forest and are great ways of traversing the thick rainforest from higher ground. You need to shoot a vine fruit to open it in Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora, as some of them have yet to sprout a vine for you to climb or swing from. Here's how to identify a vine fruit to help you on your quest to save your new home from the RDA.

How to find and use life vines in Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora

(Image credit: Ubisoft)

To spot a lift vine fruit, look out for an orange pumpkin-like growth on cliffs and tree branches. Some of them have already sprouted a vine for your to climb, and can be identified easily by the purple dot on-screen that marks it as an interaction point. Then, you can simply walk or jump up to it and hold X/square/E to climb.

You can shoot a vine fruit that has not yet sprouted, either with your bow or with a gun if you have played enough of the game to unlock it. Your playable character in Avatar is also able to chain jump, but vine fruits offer by far the easiest way to get up cliffs and trees. You can also climb down vine fruits too, if you want to avoid fall damage. You'll need to use a lot of these fruits if you want to get an Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora ikran, so get used to spotting them early!

Now that you know how to identify vine fruits and lift vines in Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora, you're one step closer to besting the RDA!

