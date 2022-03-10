Elvis star Austin Butler in talks to join the cast of Dune: Part 2

Elvis star Austin Butler is reportedly in talks to join the cast of Dune: Part 2.

According to Deadline, Butler is in negotiations for the role of Feyd-Rautha, the younger nephew and heir of the villainous Baron Vladimir Harkonnen.

The news of Butler's casting comes just after Oscar nominee Florence Pugh was reportedly tapped to play Princess Irulan Corrino, eldest daughter to Emperor Shaddam Corrino IV. The sequel is being helmed by Dune: Part One director, producer, and co-writer Denis Villeneuve, and sees the return of Timothee Chalamet, Zendaya, Rebecca Ferguson, Josh Brolin, and Javier Bardem.

Dune: Part One, the third adaptation of author Frank Herbert's successful sci-fi fantasy series, racked up over $400 million worldwide in box-office sales and released simultaneously on HBO Max. Along with overall positive reception from critics, Part One earned nine Oscar nominations, including Best Adapted Screenplay, Best Original Score, and Best Picture.

The role of Feyd-Rautha was originally played by Sting in David Lynch's 1984 adaptation, and by Matt Kessler in the 2000 TV miniseries.

Butler is perhaps best known for playing real-life murderer and Manson Family member Tex Watson in Quentin Tarantino's Once Upon a Time in Hollywood. The actor is set to play rock n' roll icon Elvis Presley in Baz Luhrmann's upcoming biopic, which tells the story of the singer's tumultuous life through the eyes of his manager (played by Tom Hanks).

Dune: Part Two is set for a Fall 2023 release. For more Academy Award-nominated flicks, check out our complete list of the 2022 Oscars nominations.