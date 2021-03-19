Zack Snyder's Justice League might have a surprising Spider-Man reference

Zack Snyder's Justice League is here, and, as expected, there are tons and tons of Easter eggs to spot. One particular hidden detail, though, is quite surprising – there appears to be an Uncle Ben reference in the Snyder Cut.

Comic Book reported on the nod, and it's been spotted by plenty of fans on Twitter, too. When Superman comes back from the dead and briefly fights with the League at Heroes Park, at one point Flash ends up knocked into a memorial wall of names, there to commemorate those who died in General Zod's attack on Metropolis in Man of Steel. In the theatrical cut of Justice League, we didn't get to see any of those names – but in the Snyder Cut, Ben Parker is clearly inscribed on the memorial. The name can be seen at around 2 hours and 37 minutes in to the movie.

UNCLE BEN EASTER EGG IN THE SNYDERCUT] pic.twitter.com/AAkQWy8VUrMarch 18, 2021 See more

Ben Parker, better known as Uncle Ben, is Spider-Man's uncle. It's his death that's a huge factor into turning Peter Parker in to the hero we know and love, as seen with Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield's incarnations of the characters. In the MCU, though, Uncle Ben has been absent, and Robert Downey Jr.'s Tony Stark was the main mentor to Tom Holland's Spidey.

Whether the Ben Parker reference is on purpose or not, it's a clue to how closely fans are analyzing the movie – and for pretty good reason, as there are plenty of details to pour over. It's possible this reference was accidental, or even the name of someone who worked on the movie (though there is no Ben Parker on the Snyder Cut's IMDb page), but either way, it's still a cool detail.

