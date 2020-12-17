Zack Snyder reveals Justice League release date and promises to wipe Joss Whedon's version "out of existence"

While we already knew that Zack Snyder’s Justice League would be arriving sometime in the next few months courtesy of WarnerMedia CEO Jason Kilar, we now know for certain what month we can expect to see the superheroes reunite on our screens. Zack Snyder himself revealed the news on Vero, and declared his intention to blow Joss Whedon’s version of the movie out of the water.

After Snyder stepped away from Justice League due to a family tragedy, Whedon oversaw extensive reshoots which massively changed the tone and original vision of the movie. Snyder maintains that he has never watched the theatrical version of Justice League – and has reacted with some confusion when told about a particularly notorious scene.

On Vero, Snyder commented: “I understand and of course respect your feelings and I just hope I can wipe that Version out of existence with what you see in March”

(Image credit: Zack Snyder Vero)

Snyder has previously said he “would set [Justice League] on fire before I use a single frame I did not photograph,” so it’s not all that surprising to hear him keen to obliterate Whedon’s version entirely. Judging by the fan reaction to the theatrical cut, dubbed “Josstice League” by some – and Wonder Woman 1984 director Patty Jenkins’ recent comments about the film – then he’ll likely achieve his goal.

Zack Snyder’s Justice League is arriving to HBO Max as a miniseries in March 2021. If you just can’t wait that long, Snyder has teased Martian Manhunter’s appearance in the Snyder Cut, and has released a slightly extended trailer with new footage included. Until then, check out our guide to watching DC movies in order to get all caught up with the ultimate movie marathon.