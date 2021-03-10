Zack Snyder reveals Justice League epilogue details – and teases sequel storyboards

With Zack Snyder's Justice League just days away, the teasers are ramping up – and the director himself has revealed a bit more about what to expect from the years-in-the-making movie.

It was unveiled earlier in March that the Snyder Cut would be split into six chapters, but Snyder has now said that there is in fact a seventh chapter, which is an epilogue.

Speaking to Grace Randolph, the director said the epilogue, named A Father Twice Over, consists of around 20 minutes. There's no word on what the epilogue will be about, and it's hard to guess with the title – is someone in the League about to become a dad?

Snyder also spoke about the best places to take breaks in the movie, explaining that Chapters 1 and 2 are an hour long put together, and the best place to take a short break is between parts 2 and 3, as the first two sections are "kind of big set-up, up to that point" with "a lot of backstory." The theatrical intermission then comes between parts 4 and 5, which Snyder describes as a "natural break," because after that, "you're on the downhill – you're running toward the end." The home streaming edition of the movie won't have an actual intermission, though, so be prepared to hit pause.

This doesn't mean that there's going to be a quiet chapter, though, with Snyder commenting: "The movie's chock-a-block… None of these chapters don't have a big gigantic thing in them." He then clarified that each section has an action sequence, and "the epilogue has its own little thing."

As for potential sequels, the future seems murky. The Snyder Cut Exhibit has opened in the US, which contains whiteboards with the original ideas for the continuation of the story written on them, illustrated by DC Comics' Jim Lee – with this version of the plot conceived before Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice released. Snyder revealed in this interview that he has a new board "that would have been the going forward now from what's happened in Justice League," which he won't be showing off. Could this mean Justice League 2 is on the cards, then? Snyder has been open about having ideas for a sequel, but has also been clear that he doesn't think it's likely to happen. Time will tell if Batfleck and co. will return.

For now, though, Zack Snyder's Justice League premieres on HBO Max this March 18, and on VOD around the world (with a few exceptions). Check out how to watch DC movies in order to get up to speed before the Snyder Cut arrives, and find the best HBO Max prices and deals.