Zack Snyder's new Netflix animation finally has a title and cast list

Zack Snyder's upcoming Netflix animated series officially has a title: Twilight of the Gods.

"It's my take on Norse mythology… It's gonna be unlike anything you've seen," Snyder said at a virtual Netflix GEEKED event. "In animation, we can do anything we want, which is so fun and fun for all of us as the creatives involved, we just can go nuts and I think you're gonna love it." Deborah Synder and Jay Olivia are also on board behind the scenes.

The show's voice cast was also revealed at the Netflix event, along with the show's characters, and as far as actors go it's a long list of big names. In terms of characters, there are some well-known names there, too, like Thor, Loki, and Odin, but also some figures that might not ring a bell if you're not a mythology buff.

So, who's in the cast? Sylvia Hoeks (Blade Runner 2049) will play Sigrid, while Stuart Martin (Jamestown) is playing Leif, Pilou Asbæk (Game of Thrones) is Thor, John Noble (Lord of the Rings) will play Odin, and Paterson Joseph (The Leftovers) is Loki.

Meanwhile, Rahul Kohli (The Haunting of Bly Manor) will play Egill, Jamie Clayton (Sense8) is the Seid-Kona, Kristofer Hivju (Game of Thrones) is playing Andvari, Peter Stormare (Fargo) is Ulfr, Jamie Chung (Lovecraft Country) will play Hel, Lauren Cohan (The Walking Dead) is Inge, and Corey Stoll (House of Cards) is Hrafnkel. Phew.

This is one of several collaborations between the director and the streamer – his zombie heist movie Army of the Dead was released on Netflix last month and a prequel movie produced by Snyder, Army of Thieves, is already in the works. A spin-off animated series, Army of the Dead: Las Vegas, is also in development.

Snyder is also known for his work on the DCEU, including Zack Snyder's Justice League, Man of Steel, and Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice. His other movies include Dawn of the Dead, Watchmen, and 300.