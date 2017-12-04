"Yawning after 10 minutes" – The internet reacts (and tries not to fall asleep) to The Walking Dead season 8, episode 7

We’re inching ever closer to The Walking Dead season 8 mid-season finale, but does that mean it’s getting better? Our review calls the Eugene-centric episode “slightly better than expected,” but the internet, of course, is a harsh mistress, ready to unleash a torrent of overused GIFs and knee-jerk reactions at the click of a button. So, what did Twitter think of episode 7, Time for After? Let’s find out… but a spoiler warning is in effect.

Eugene-ius

The latest episode was a wild ride for everyone’s favourite coward. He’s probably an alcoholic now; he’s having Sasha flashbacks and he’s torn on whether to rat on Dwight. Oh, and he’s still talking his own unique brand of gobbledygook.

I need sub titles to understand Eugene #TheWalkingDead #TWD4 December 2017

Eugene right now: #TheWalkingDead pic.twitter.com/WUQAvapow74 December 2017

From the Trash people's weird talk, to Eugene's talk#TheWalkingDead pic.twitter.com/94cQB4w4ol4 December 2017

Rick in a Box 2: Rick Harder

The Rick shenanigans went up a notch this week. Not only is Jadis turning the photo tables on him by taking pictures of him in nothing but his boxer shorts, but he also managed to fight off a Mad Max/Pan’s Labyrinth hybrid Walker while his hands were tied. That’s without mentioning the trash people’s creepy sculpting fetish.

#TheWalkingDead So Rick goes to the Trash people to ask for their help AFTER they already betrayed and even killed some of his people, and then him fighting off a walker tied up gets them to join? The writing on this show right now... pic.twitter.com/FWpRBG1mtT4 December 2017

Rick fighting a armed walker and multiple garbage people in his underwear with his hands bound and fucking WINNING is the best thing to happen all season. #TheWalkingDead4 December 2017

Walker on a stick may be the best weapon ever! #TheWalkingDead #TWD #WalkerOnAStick4 December 2017

Rick single handedly took down all the trash ppl #TheWalkingDead pic.twitter.com/HOS0vo8Gns4 December 2017

"1/4th ... No sculpting." #TheWalkingDead WalkingDead_AMC #TWD4 December 2017

Our father who art in bed

Gabriel also appeared, albeit briefly and looking the worse for wear. The cause of his illness: zombie guts. Finally someone using the cheapest get-out-of-zombie-jail free card in the history of narrative devices is on the receiving end of some Walker sniffers. About time.

Have they said what's wrong with Gabriel? Bad clams? #TheWalkingDead4 December 2017

When Eugene went and yelled at my Father Gabriel. #TheWalkingDead pic.twitter.com/obqvHDlmga4 December 2017

So Rick covers himself in walker guts multiple times with no health risks but Gabriel does it once and gets a really bad infection? What the fuck? #TheWalkingDead.4 December 2017

Go truck yourself

I haven’t even go round to Daryl’s audible on Rick’s plan. It involved, uhh, driving a truck really fast into a door. I can’t believe it took that long to come up with the plan, but here we are.

Me after seeing Daryl jumped out of the truck and survived #TWD #TheWalkingDead pic.twitter.com/XObEYO9X4o4 December 2017

Did anyone else notice that Michonne's sword's handle created the impression that Daryl had a noose around his neck in the scene in the truck just before she bailed? I hope it wasn't foreshadowing something bad. #TheWalkingDead #TalkingDead4 December 2017

Really @TheWalkingDead !? All they did tonight was run a truck into a building. This show is getting frustratingly slow! Seriously!? I'm disappointed. #TheWalkingDead4 December 2017

Is it time to tap out on The Walking Dead?

Hey, I liked it. I’m not quite hate-watching at this point – but some people felt very differently.

Welp. It finally happened. I tapped out of The Walking Dead. It's just so goddamn terrible, I can't even have fun hating on it.December 4, 2017

Ugh! This episode has been a waste of my time!!! Damnit #TheWalkingDead #TWD STOP THIS!!!4 December 2017

#TheWalkingDead please stop dragging on.... I love Negan but please just die already, the war should have ended 17 seasons ago and why the fuck is Maggie still pregnant4 December 2017

I’m so tired of all this dialogue. stop fucking talking and DO SOMETHING #thewalkingdead4 December 2017

S08E07 of The Walking Dead was, to put it politely............pish!! AGAIN!Honestly, how bad can it get? Can it get any worse? Was yawning after 10mins. Nearly asleep after 20mins. Its pretty awful these days.#TheWalkingDead4 December 2017

