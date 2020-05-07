Yakuza 7: Like a Dragon is coming to Xbox Series X as a launch title

The newest entry in the acclaimed Yakuza series is coming to the Xbox Series X as a launch title.

Yakuza 7: Like a Dragon is coming to both the Xbox One and the Xbox Series X this holiday season. Announced during today's Inside Xbox event, the news marks the first official word of a next-gen port of the latest in the Yakuza saga.

Released in January as a PS4-exclusive in Japan, it'll be coming to PS4 and PC in North America and Europe when it launches, although a specific release date hasn't been announced yet.

It was also announced today that Yakuza: Like a Dragon will support Smart Delivery immediately at launch, which means anyone with an Xbox One copy will get the version optimized for Xbox Series X for free. Better yet, your save file on Xbox One will carry over to the Xbox Series X version, so you won't need to play anything over again.



Like a Dragon marks a huge departure from previous Yakuza entries, replacing the trademark beat-em-up gameplay with turn-based RPG-style combat and a 4-person team fighting alongside you. Naturally, there will be some Yakuza loyalists apprehensive to embrace the big change, but the game has been positively received in Japan. The review team at Famitsu awarded Yakuza: Like a Dragon with a score of 38/40, which is roughly in-line with the best-received games in the series.

