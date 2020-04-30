Xbox Series X gameplay debut announced for next week with "global developers"

Our first look at upcoming Xbox Series X games is set for next week.

The official Xbox Twitter account shared the news, revealing that a stream set for 8 am PDT / 11 am EDT / 4 pm BST on Thursday, May 7 will debut the first Xbox Series X gameplay. Microsoft says it will feature games from "global developer partners", which means we should expect appearances from projects beyond the Xbox Game Studios umbrella.

Microsoft has already shown us what the console and its controller look like, along with offering several deep dives into the tech powering the system (including Xbox Series X storage expansion cards that look like super high tech memory cards). Xbox boss Phil Spencer promised just last week that the next step - debuting actual games for Xbox Series X - would not be "too much of a wait."

You want to see games for the Xbox Series X? We want to show you games for the Xbox Series X. Check out First Look next-gen gameplay from our global developers partners within #InsideXbox on Thursday, May 7 at 8am PT. pic.twitter.com/xVdgIeRBJXApril 30, 2020

A tweet from Aaron Greenberg, the general manager of Xbox Games Marketing, also seemed to imply another look at first party titles would be coming in the "summer".

So pumped to see our partners showing us a first look at Xbox Series X gameplay next week! Also know the Xbox Game Studios teams are hard at work on some big summer plans. More details soon! #GetHyped 🙌🏻🙅🏼‍♂️🔥 https://t.co/VXXsZnUYX5April 30, 2020

It's anybody's guess which games Microsoft will feature in the gameplay debut. However, timing the announcement right after the debut of Assassin's Creed Valhalla, which featured prominent Xbox branding, should not be ignored. We've already seen an early look at how Gears 5 will take advantage of Xbox Series X's improved performance , but looking at new games purpose-built for the console could provide an even more impressive sneak peek.

According to Microsoft, Xbox Series X is still planned to debut this year, despite the worldwide response to COVID-19 contributing to both manufacturing and logistical difficulties. We're still waiting on a proper release date for the console, though with proper game footage out in the wild as of next week, hopefully we won't need to wait too much longer.