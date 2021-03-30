Xbox is giving away limited edition Bethesda-themed controllers

Xbox is giving away some very limited edition Bethesda Games-themed Xbox Series X controllers to celebrate their acquisition of Bethesda.

Just below, you can see all the limited edition Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S controllers in all their glory. There are controllers themed around several major Bethesda game franchises, including Dishonored, Prey, Doom, Wolfenstein, The Elder Scrolls, Fallout, and The Evil Within.

May we interest you in these custom @Bethesda controllers? Just RT with #BethesdaSweepstakes for a chance to win!Ends April 16, 2021, at 7pm PT | Rules: https://t.co/4KBHC0eywp pic.twitter.com/uHbyUnpdEbMarch 29, 2021 See more

Thing is, these flashy controllers are incredibly rare. They're so rare in fact, that the ones you see in the photo above are the only models to be made, and anyone can enter into the competition for a chance to win. Entering is simple: all you need to do is quote-retweet the tweet above from the official Xbox Twitter account, and write "#BethesdaSweepstakes" for a chance to win.

However, you're not just in with a chance to win one controller. Instead of giving away each controller, Xbox is bundling the whole lot together into one prize, with an estimated retail value of $399.99. That's one hell of a prize for one person to bag.

This all comes after Microsoft's acquisition of Bethesda was given the green light by the European Union to officially proceed earlier this month. After the EU approved the acquisition, it was finally official and is expected to go ahead and become finalized at some point later this year.

This means a fair bit of uncertainty regarding Bethesda games coming to PlayStation platforms in the future. Previously, Xbox pledged to uphold the PS5 exclusivity deals of Deathloop and Ghostwire: Tokyo when they release later this year, but as far as games like The Elder Scrolls 6 or Starfield are concerned, there's no certainty right now.

For a full list of all the games confirmed for Microsoft's next-gen console, head over to our upcoming Xbox Series X games guide for more.