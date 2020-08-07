Xbox boss Phil Spencer is going on the Animal Crossing talk show

In a bit of surreal news, head of Xbox Phil Spencer is appearing on a talk show - presumably to talk about Xbox stuff - that takes place inside Nintendo's Animal Crossing: New Horizons.

Hosted by Gary Whitta, known for writing Telltale's The Walking Dead and Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, Animal Talking has featured high-profile celebrities including Elijah Wood, Brie Larson, and Selena Gomez. It's structured a lot like classic late-night talk shows ala The Tonight Show with Johnny Carson and the Larry Sanders Show, with the obvious distinction of taking place within Nintendo's latest Animal Crossing title. Whitta told GamesRadar+ around the time of the show's premiere that his love of those shows is what inspired him to host his own.

With so many unknowns about the Xbox Series X ahead of its Holiday 2020 launch, next week's episode of Animal Talking is sure to draw in views. Whether Spencer will break any news is uncertain, but it seems inevitable we'll hear some talk on Microsoft's transition to next-gen.

With only so many months before the Xbox Series X launches - a Microsoft exec recently seemed to confirm a November release - we're bound to get answers on pricing and a concrete release date very soon. Rumors suggest there's still major news on the software side of next-gen waiting to be revealed, both from Sony and Microsoft.

Don't miss Phil Spencer on Gary Whitta's Animal Talking Wednesday, August 12 at 7pm PT / 10pm ET.

