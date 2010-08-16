X-Men: First Class talking with Rose Byrne

X-Men: First Class is still piecing together its cast of mutants ahead of shooting, with the latest news that Damages ’ Rose Byrne is in negotiations for a role.



First, though, Jason Flemyng has revealed that he’s bagged a small role in the prequel. Having worked with director Matthew Vaughn prevously with Stardust and Kick-Ass , Flemyng will play Azazel in First Class , the father of mutant Nightcrawler (who appeared previously in X2 , played by Alan Cumming).



Naturally, speculation is now rife that ‘Crawler himself will be putting in an appearance – more when it blossoms on the grapevine.



In other news, Rose Byrne is reportedly in negotiations for the part of Moira MacTaggert. If the film sticks close to the comics, Byrne would play the scientist who is something of an authority when it comes to mutant genetics. She’s also a close friend of Professor Xavier and, according to THR , X’s love interest for the film.

