Wonder Woman 1984 submitted by Warner Bros. for all categories at the Oscars

Wonder Woman 1984, Patty Jenkin’s sequel to the 2017 Wonder Woman, has been submitted for consideration in all categories at the Oscars by Warner Bros., as reported by Comic Book. The categories include Best Picture, which last year was won by Parasite, Best Actress for Gal Gadot, Best Director for Jenkins, Best Supporting Actor for Chris Pine and Pedro Pascal, and Best Supporting Actress for Connie Nielsen, Kristen Wiig and Robin Wright.

The DC sequel has been getting mixed reviews and a muddled fan response. It was simultaneously released on HBO Max and in theatres on Christmas Day in the US, and is due to release on streaming services in the UK this week following its mid-December theatrical release.

At the moment, Oscars frontrunners include Mank, Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom, and Nomadland. Vanessa Kirby’s performance in Netflix film Pieces of a Woman is also being highly praised, with some calling for a Best Actress nomination. With such stiff competition, it’s difficult to imagine Wonder Woman 1984 could squeeze into any of the major categories.

However, comic book films receiving major Oscars recognition isn’t unheard of, with Joker dominating the nominations last year and Joaquin Phoenix winning the Best Actor award. Marvel’s Black Panther was also the first comic book movie to get nominated for Best Picture in 2019, and Logan the first to score a Best Adapted Screenplay nomination in 2018.

Big wins for comic book movies include Heath Ledger posthumously winning Best Supporting Actor in 2009 for his portrayal of the Joker in Christopher Nolan’s The Dark Knight, and Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse winning Best Animated Feature, beating Incredibles 2, in 2019. Suicide Squad also became the first DCEU film to achieve an Oscar when it won for Best Makeup and Hair Styling in 2017.

Along with the acting groups, Warner Bros. also submitted Wonder Woman 1984 for consideration in categories including Best Score for Hans Zimmer, Best Costume Design for Lindy Hemming, Best Cinematography for Matthew Jensen, ASC, Best Film Editing for Richard Pearson, ACE, and Best Adapted Screenplay for Jenkins, Dave Callaham and Geoff Johns.

We’ll have to wait and see if Wonder Woman 1984 can bring home the gold, as this year’s Academy Awards have been delayed until April 25 due to the pandemic. Until then, check out our roundup of the best Oscar-winning movies.