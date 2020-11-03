Middle-earth: Shadow of War: What's behind the Ithildin doors, and how to unlock them

You'll find one of the Middle-earth: Shadow of War Ithildin doors in every map, but the natural question is how do you unlock them, and what will you find behind those sealed entrances? The answer to 'what' is everything you need to complete the Bright Lord legendary armour set, however the 'how' is slightly more complicated. Within each of Shadow of War's five maps there is one Ithildin door along with six collectible words – you need to find all of these words, then use them to solve the poem puzzle on the door so you can collect the loot from each territory, which is as follows:
Minas Ithil - Bright Lord's Armor
Nurnen - Bright Lord's Bow
Cirith Ungol - Bright Lord's Cloak
Seregost - Bright Lord's Dagger
Gorgoroth - Bright Lord's Sword
The good news with legendary armour is that collecting more than one piece will boost certain abilities and this set is, unsurprisingly, tuned towards wraith abilities. Equip two pieces and you'll halve the time it takes to fill the Wrath gauge, while four pieces will also replenish your Elf-shot when you kill one or more enemies during Elven Rage.
How do I open the Ithildin doors in Shadow of War?
There's one Ithildin door in each of Shadow of War's five maps, and six words in each to collect to unlock them. The process is the same in each region - collect all the words, then use them to complete a poem on the door, opening it.
Where do I find the Ithildin words in Shadow of War?
Look for these markers on the map, which will also tell you how many you need/have for that area.
To find the word, set its marker as a check point and go to that location. You'll have to enter the wraith world to be able to see it:
You'll then need to manually 'remember' the word by tuning into it, using both analogue sticks.
How do I solve the Ithildin poems?
Solving a poem to open its respective door is simply a case of putting the right words in the right slots. Here's each poem for each region, with the words you need to place marked out.
Minas Ithil Ithildin poem
In the land of Mordor where the Shadows lie
We bear our banners aloft, boots like Drums.
Our Cadence quick, our countenance dire.
For who in this dark, dream-haunted Land dares
Resist the righteous flame of Wrath
And Doom themselves to despair and death?
Nurnen Ithildin poem
Let our foes fortify with Iron and stone
Let them summon scabrous Serpents, feral beasts
It will Avail them nought. Across the Ages none
Have an army that wield such weapons, such Woe
Such doom against the dark-benighted Hordes who dare
Claim dominion over a Mordor soon bright.
Cirith Ungol Ithildin poem
When the sun Rises, the shadows must retreat
Fleeing in fear from the Fires of dawn.
The Night never knew that its end was fleet
As a Bright Lord bears Beacons of flame.
The sun rises, yes - but from the West it Shines
Marching e'er Eastward, e'er eternal, 'ere bright.
Seregost Ithildin poem
Fair Mordor Slumbers, entangled in the night
A vipers' Nest of sorrow and strife
Poisoned by pernicious betrayal and blight
Trapped in the grasp of gelid corpse-hands
Yet behold! The Bright Lord Comes as a wildfire
Burning only what is Base, that all else may thrive.
Gorgoroth Ithildin poem
They stalk and Lurk, then lash out so furious
Yet our Bulwark is proof against their rage
Our hard-ringed, hand-forged armor Impervious
To predations from the Powers of darkness
No matter how Vicious or how vile
To assail the Bright Lord is to falter and Fail.