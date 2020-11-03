Middle-earth: Shadow of War: What's behind the Ithildin doors, and how to unlock them

You'll find one of the Middle-earth: Shadow of War Ithildin doors in every map, but the natural question is how do you unlock them, and what will you find behind those sealed entrances? The answer to 'what' is everything you need to complete the Bright Lord legendary armour set, however the 'how' is slightly more complicated. Within each of Shadow of War's five maps there is one Ithildin door along with six collectible words – you need to find all of these words, then use them to solve the poem puzzle on the door so you can collect the loot from each territory, which is as follows:

Minas Ithil - Bright Lord's Armor

Nurnen - Bright Lord's Bow

Cirith Ungol - Bright Lord's Cloak

Seregost - Bright Lord's Dagger

Gorgoroth - Bright Lord's Sword

The good news with legendary armour is that collecting more than one piece will boost certain abilities and this set is, unsurprisingly, tuned towards wraith abilities. Equip two pieces and you'll halve the time it takes to fill the Wrath gauge, while four pieces will also replenish your Elf-shot when you kill one or more enemies during Elven Rage.

How do I open the Ithildin doors in Shadow of War?

There's one Ithildin door in each of Shadow of War's five maps, and six words in each to collect to unlock them. The process is the same in each region - collect all the words, then use them to complete a poem on the door, opening it.

Where do I find the Ithildin words in Shadow of War?

Look for these markers on the map, which will also tell you how many you need/have for that area.

To find the word, set its marker as a check point and go to that location. You'll have to enter the wraith world to be able to see it:

You'll then need to manually 'remember' the word by tuning into it, using both analogue sticks.

How do I solve the Ithildin poems?

Solving a poem to open its respective door is simply a case of putting the right words in the right slots. Here's each poem for each region, with the words you need to place marked out.

Minas Ithil Ithildin poem

In the land of Mordor where the Shadows lie

We bear our banners aloft, boots like Drums.

Our Cadence quick, our countenance dire.

For who in this dark, dream-haunted Land dares

Resist the righteous flame of Wrath

And Doom themselves to despair and death?

Nurnen Ithildin poem

Let our foes fortify with Iron and stone

Let them summon scabrous Serpents, feral beasts

It will Avail them nought. Across the Ages none

Have an army that wield such weapons, such Woe

Such doom against the dark-benighted Hordes who dare

Claim dominion over a Mordor soon bright.

Cirith Ungol Ithildin poem

When the sun Rises, the shadows must retreat

Fleeing in fear from the Fires of dawn.

The Night never knew that its end was fleet

As a Bright Lord bears Beacons of flame.

The sun rises, yes - but from the West it Shines

Marching e'er Eastward, e'er eternal, 'ere bright.

Seregost Ithildin poem

Fair Mordor Slumbers, entangled in the night

A vipers' Nest of sorrow and strife

Poisoned by pernicious betrayal and blight

Trapped in the grasp of gelid corpse-hands

Yet behold! The Bright Lord Comes as a wildfire

Burning only what is Base, that all else may thrive.

Gorgoroth Ithildin poem

They stalk and Lurk, then lash out so furious

Yet our Bulwark is proof against their rage

Our hard-ringed, hand-forged armor Impervious

To predations from the Powers of darkness

No matter how Vicious or how vile

To assail the Bright Lord is to falter and Fail.