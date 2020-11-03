Middle-earth: Shadow of War: How to get chests and what they give you for opening them

Knowing how to get Middle-earth: Shadow of War chests and what they can do for you is key to easing your journey through these shady lands. Indeed, you'll want to have a steady flow of Orcs and gear available in order to defeat the forces of darkness, and although it's possible to locate great Orc Captains and awesome items out in the world, you do sometimes need a little boost in the right direction. That's where chests come in, as Shadow of War's Marketplace allows you to buy these loot boxes either for the in-game Mirian currency, or for premium Gold.

Below we'll show you every type of Middle-earth: Shadow of War chest available in the game, and explain what you can expect to find inside them.

Chests You Can Buy for Mirian

There are two types of chests you can buy with the primary in-game currency.

Silver Loot Chest

Cost: 750 Mirian

Contents:

• Two pieces of gear, one of which will always be rare or above.



Silver War Chest

Cost: 1,500 Mirian

Contents:

• Two Orc followers, one of which will always be rare or above.

• Either a Training Orders or two-hour Spoils of War Boost.

Chests You Can Buy for Gold

There are four chests you can buy with the Gold premium currency.

Gold Loot Chest

Cost: 150 Gold

Contents:

• Three pieces of gear, one will always be legendary, two will always be epic or above.

• One two-hour XP Boost.



Gold War Chest

Cost: 200 Gold

Contents:

• Three Orc followers, one of which will always be legendary, and two that will always be epic or above.

• Two random Training Order or Two-Hour Spoils of War Boost consumables.



Mithril Loot Chest

Cost: 400 Gold

Contents:

• Four legendary pieces of gear.

• One Two-Hour XP Boost.



Mithril War Chest

Cost: 600 Gold

Contents:

• Four Legendary Orc followers.

• One Legendary Training Order.

Featured Chests and Bundles

The market in Shadow of War will contain featured chests and bundles that will change weekly. These will likely have changed by now, but here's an example of what the featured chests and bundles can be.

Assassin's War Chest

Cost: 240 Gold

Contents:

• Three Orc Assassins, one of which is legendary and two that are epic tier or above.

• Two random Training Orders or Two-Hour Spoils of War consumables.



Olog Reinforced War Chest

Cost: 260 Gold

Contents:

• Three Orcs, one of which will be an Olog. One Orc will be legendary, and two will be epic or above.

• Two random Training Orders or Two-Hour Spoils of War consumables.



Act 1 Starter Bundle

Only available for purchase once.

Cost: 425 Gold

Contents:

• Three Gold Loot Chests.

• One Gold War Chest.

• Two Two-Hour XP Boosts.



Act 2 Starter Bundle

Only available for purchase once. Can only be bought after Act 2 begins.

Cost: 860 Gold

Contents:

• Five Gold War Chests.

• Five Two-Hour Spoils of War Boosts.

• One Starter Training Order Chest.

Spoils of War and Online Chests

You can also earn chests through playing online.

Spoils of War Chest

Requirements: Level up the Spoils of War meter by conquering other player's fortresses, completing Online Vendetta missions, and challenges.

Contents:

• One Legendary Orc, two Orcs that are epic or above.

• Two Training Orders.



Conquest Chests (Bronze, Silver, and Gold)

Requirements: Conquer another player's fortress. Depending on how quickly you take out their Overlord you'll get a Bronze, Silver, or Gold Conquest Chest.

Contents:

• Five gear items of varying quality depending on the level of the chest.

• The best type, the Gold Conquest Chest, will always have five items of rare or above quality.



Vendetta Chest

Requirements: You must complete an Online Vendetta quest successfully to receive this chest.

Contents:

• Two gear items of rare quality or better.