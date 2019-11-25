We're getting Devil May Cry 3 Special Edition for Nintendo Switch in February 2020

Devil May Cry 3 is coming to Nintendo Switch, and in Special Edition form, no less. Despite its name, the game is a prequel to iconic the action series that's set a decade before the original Devil May Cry. It was released for Playstation 2 in 2005, a PC port dropped a year later, and has since arrived on PS4 and Xbox One. And now it's headed for Nintendo Switch next year.

In Devil May Cry 3, players step into a younger Dante's leather daddy outfit as he navigates a very inconsistent relationship with his brother Virgil (read: stabbing). Virgil wants to connect the human and demonic worlds and Dante is determined to stop him - he must wield his sword, Rebellion, and his pistols, Ebony, and Ivory, to stop the world from becoming infested with demons. The gameplay is full of intense, seemingly endless action with a combat system rooted in choosing a specific style at the onset. When it was initially released back in 2005, GamesRadar+ gave Devil May Cry 3 a 4.5 out of 5.\

The Devil May Cry 3 Special Edition for Nintendo Switch drops into action on February 20, 2020 for $19.99 / £15.99, and it's bringing a whole bunch of extras with it. According to Capcom's official press release, the game will offer "the addition of Vergil as a playable character and the 9,999 floors of the 'Bloody Palace' survival mode." The Bloody Palace mode is a single-elimination tournament that pits you up against and variety of bosses, with each victory offering you the choice of three portals, some of which can jump you forward 100 floors. Easy enough.