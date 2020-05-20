Call of Duty Warzone Nuke: Everything we know about how to find it and what it could mean

Did you know there's a Warzone Nuke? The recent bunker 11 Easter egg - you can find a complete guide to solving it over on our Warzone bunkers page - has some hidden secrets, including a possible Nuke that may be set off. If you've stumbled upon this page wondering how to see the Nuke for yourself in-game, make sure you follow the link above to our other guide. As for what this Nuke could mean for the future of Call of Duty Warzone... read on.

Everything we know about the Warzone Nuke

(Image credit: Activision/Geeky Pastimes (YouTube))

Let's add some context to the Warzone Nuke. When you manage to get inside Bunker 11, along with the puzzle utilising the computer and countdown timer, if you crawl through a hole in the wall, you can find another room you can't get inside. Press the Shiny Red Button and the smoke will dissipate from the room, revealing the construction of a nuclear missile.

As I write, the Easter egg hasn't been solved. There's a number of rumours going round though and the one gaining the most traction is that this could be part of the build-up to Call of Duty 2020, which is apparently called Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War. Supposedly, the nuke will detonate, causing some serious changes to the Warzone map, much like how Epic evolves the map in Fortnite.

Meanwhile, there's also the possibility that setting off the nuke is something that can be done in every game to win the match. Solve the riddle, set off the nuke, and blam; everyone on the surface is obliterated, while those in the bunker survive. A spin on this could be the idea that once the nuke is activated, a countdown begins and the remaining players on the surface have to get inside a bunker before the nuke is detonated. Then after the nuke has gone off, the locked doors at the end of each bunker will open, allowing the surviving players to progress through to an underground section of the map, where they can continue fighting.

It's a far-fetched idea and everything is just speculation at this point, but it would be seriously cool. As mentioned above, make sure you refer to our guide on the bunkers for all the details on how to get inside all the bunkers on the map, and we'll update this guide in the future when the nuke mystery gets solved. Until then, happy Warzoning!

