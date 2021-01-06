Warzone companion app: How to install the Warzone Overwolf companion app on PC

If you're an avid Call of Duty player on PC, you'll want to take a look at the Warzone companion app. This program from the team at CODStats (and offered by Overwolf) is a cracking piece of software that runs alongside your Call of Duty Warzone application and offers you some much deeper insights into your stats, how you match up against other players in your lobby, and more. There are a few questions surrounding the Warzone companion app though, like how to install it and whether it's safe to use or not, so we've got the essentials covered here.

Call of Duty Warzone tips | Warzone Bunker Locations | Firebrand Bruen subway Easter egg | Warzone subway metro stations | Call of Duty Warzone Error codes | Call of Duty Warzone crossplay | Call of Duty Warzone best loadout | Best Call of Duty Warzone guns | Best Call of Duty Warzone perks

How to install the Warzone companion app

(Image credit: Activision)

To install the Warzone companion app, you want to head to the CODStats website (you can also find the download on the Overwolf website, which houses companion apps for other games like Hearthstone, Valorant, Among Us, and more). This also installs the base Overwolf client, which runs in the background and supports a number of games natively. Unfortunately, this is for PC only; there isn't anything like this for console players.

When the file is downloaded, simply run it and follow the instructions, then boot up your Call of Duty Warzone client. When you load into Warzone, you'll see all of your stats, from your recent games to how you compare to the global Warzone population in things like kill-death ratio and experience. When you're in a pre-match lobby and during the game, you'll be able to compare your stats directly to the players in your lobby too, which is a great way to see how you stack up and what your odds are at succeeding in the match.

Perhaps the best part of the Warzone companion app is that it can detect if there are any cheaters in your lobby. As we all know, hackers have been a rampant problem in Warzone, so the ability to avoid hackers is a huge plus to enjoyment in the game.

Is the Warzone companion app safe to install?

(Image credit: Activision)

Third-party software always comes with a risk when installing, because most online games don't allow cheats or modifications to the game. While CODStats claims the Warzone companion app is completely safe to use and cannot be treated as a cheat, install it at your own discretion. If you have any doubts whatsoever, refrain from using it as a precaution.