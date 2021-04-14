Vin Diesel says Fast and Furious 10 is a two-parter because "there’s so much ground to cover"

Fast and Furious 9 might be just around the bend, but the Fast Saga is reportedly coming to a close with a two-part Fast and Furious finale.

Now, star Vin Diesel has teased a little about the scope and scale of what he calls Fast 10 and Fast 10.2 ahead of the launch of the new Fast and Furious 9 trailer.

Speaking at a press conference attended by GamesRadar+, Diesel said: "As you know, we get to travel to all these wonderful places. And they're part of the reason why Fast 10 has to be broken into two different movies – it’s because there's so much ground to cover. And there's so many places in so many locations in the world that we have to visit."

While Vin Diesel didn’t namecheck any locales – Fast’s globetrotting adventures have taken the series from Tokyo to Rio and everywhere in-between – but his words speak to the scale of the Fast Saga’s concluding chapters.

Diesel had previously suggested to sister publication Total Film that Fast and Furious 10 would be split into two parts, though stated there would be more stories to tell beyond that: "It’s totally feasible to have spinoffs, and I think that’s something that is inevitable," he said at the time.

Back in 2020, Variety reported that Fast and Furious would end with its 11th film and that Fast and Furious veteran director would direct both the 10th and 11th Fast and Furious movies.

If Diesel has anything to say about it, everyone had better pack their passports before setting off into the sunset.

Fast and Furious 9 is out June 25 in the US and July 8 in the UK.