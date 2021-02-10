Valheim repair - how to repair your tools

The Valheim repair system isn't very intuitive, but when you understand how to do it, it's not very complex at all. You'll need to know how to repair tools in Valheim from very early on when your stone axe breaks after chopping down trees, but unfortunately, you can't do it straight away. In fact – believe it or not – it all ties in to our Valheim workbench guide, which teaches you how to build, cover, and upgrade a workbench. So once you've read that guide, scroll down for the details on the Valheim repair mechanics.

While you're here, make sure you check out our beginners guide on Valheim tips.

Valheim tips | Valheim workbench | Valheim seeds

(Image credit: Coffee Stain Publishing)

Once you have your workbench placed and a roof over your head, you can start repairing your broken tools. Interact with the workbench and on the right-hand side – if you have broken tools – there'll be a hammer icon highlighted. Click on it and it will repair one of your tools. Click it again and it'll repair another, and so on. It will go through all of your tools until they're all repaired.

The best thing about repairing tools in Valheim is that it costs absolutely nothing! Repairing tools is free, so you can do it as much as you like without worrying about spending resources.

How to repair buildings in Valheim

(Image credit: Coffee Stain Publishing)

If you have damaged building parts, you can repair them too. Equip the hammer, then open the build menu and make sure the wooden hammer icon is selected, marked as "repair". Now you can tend to any parts that have taken damage by left-clicking on them. You can see which ones are damaged because hovering over them displays a health bar. Once again, repairing building parts doesn't cost any resources whatsoever, so you can fix your entire base for free.