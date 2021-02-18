Valheim Black Metal – how to get it and craft Black Metal gear

Valheim Black Metal, at the time of writing, is the strongest material in the game and is used for some of the most powerful weapons you can get. As you'd expect though, you can't just gallivant off and find some at the start of the game; Black Metal in Valheim is very much a late-game prospect that you'll be using to defeat the final boss. Here's everything you need to know about Valheim Black Metal, along with how to smelt Black Metal Scrap and craft Black Metal Bars.

How to get Black Metal in Valheim

In order to craft Black Metal Bars, you need to first acquire Black Metal Scrap. How do you get Black Metal Scrap, I hear you ask? By killing Fulings! These vicious goblins, only found in the Plains biome, drop Black Metal Scrap upon death. So if you want to craft and upgrade a bunch of different Black Metal weapons, then you're going to need to slay a shed load of Fulings.

Once you have Black Metal Scrap, you need to turn it into Black Metal Bars, which is done via the use of a Blast Furnace. This does the same thing as the Smelter, but is used for higher tier gear. You can craft a Blast Furnace with an Artisan Table (20 Stone, 5 Surtling Cores, 10 Iron, 20 Fine Wood). Once you have a Blast Furnace, you'll obtain Black Metal Bars by smelting the Black Metal Scrap.

From here, you can start to craft the following Black Metal weapons:

Black Metal Atgeir

Black Metal Axe

Black Metal Knife

Black Metal Shield

Black Metal Sword

Black Metal Tower Shield

These will be immensely useful when taking on Yagluth, so good luck!