Comic-Con 2020: Things get weird in the first trailer for Amazon's Utopia remake

In another timeline, Channel 4 would still be producing episodes of their acclaimed sci-fi series Utopia. However, we unfortunately do not live in that world. Luckily, the US remake looks set to be just as brilliant.

Gillian Flynn, the author of Sharp Objects and Gone Girl, has resuscitated the series for Amazon, and has done so with Sasha Lane, The Office's Rainn Wilson, and John Cusack. Debuting at virtual Comic-Con 2020, the new trailer for the eight-episode series has been released and teases a thrilling remake.

The official synopses reads: "Utopia centres on a group of comic fans who meet online and bond over their obsession of a seemingly fictional comic called, 'Utopia.' Together, Ian (Dan Byrd), Becky (Ashleigh LaThrop), Samantha (Jessica Rothe), Wilson Wilson (Desmin Borges) and Grant (Javon 'Wanna' Walton) unearth hidden meanings cloaked within the pages of 'Utopia,' predicting threats to humanity.

"They realize these are not just the makings of a conspiracy; they are very real dangers coming alive right now in their world. The high-stakes adventure brings the group face-to-face with the comic’s famed central character, Jessica Hyde (Sasha Lane), who joins them on their mission to save the world while harbouring secrets of her own."

The trailer was just part of Utopia's SDCC panel, which is now streaming on YouTube. For more of GamesRadar+'s Comic-Con coverage, follow this link.