UFC live stream Fight Night: watch Burns vs Woodley online tonight

Fight Night is back, this time with a welterweight match-up heading the show of Burns vs Woodley. But what happens when an ex-world champion of BJJ goes up against a weight-class champion? Find out in a UFC Fight Night live stream tonight.

While this weekend is set to feature a range of strong fights, Woodley vs Burns is what most people are tuning in for here. As the #14 pound for pound UFC fighter and the #1 in the Welterweight ranking, holding the championship belt, Woodley is the obvious expected winner.

Burns on the other hand isn’t likely to be a first round knockout and is likely to be a surprising opposition. He’s had the Performance of the Night award three times and has been crowned world champion of BJJ….multiple times.

Move past the likely heart-pounding grapple game that Woodley vs Burns will bring, a Fight Night live stream this weekend is also bringing to the stage a massive heavyweight bout between Sakai and Ivanov - a controversial UFC fighter.

This UFC Fight Night event is then backed up by a range of up and coming fighters in Welterweight, Lightweight, Strawweight and a prelim card that leans heavily on quick fighters and the lighter end of the weight classes.

Scroll down to find out more about a Burns vs Woodley live stream with viewing options for those in the US, UK, Australia and more.

UFC Fight Night live stream global viewing options

Watch Burns vs Woodley: Fight Night online

It is absolutely no surprise that for those in the US, ESPN will be the place to view this Fight Night event.

Want to catch Burns and Woodley go head to head in a Brazillian Jiu Jitsu tangle? The good news is that you won’t need to pay for a PPV. However, you will need to sign up for an ESPN subscription.

While there are a few different ways to land yourself a ESPN subscription, a combined bundle looks to be the best value option. In this bundle, you’re getting ESPN+, Hulu and Disney Plus, with all of that coming at the excellent price of $12.99.

The other two options are to go for Hulu + Live TV which you can get a free trial for or ESPN alone will cost you $4.99 a month. You can tune in tonight (Saturday, 30 May) at 6pm ET, 3pm PT to watch the event.

Stream Fight Night tonight in the UK:

BT Sport 1 is the place to go in the UK if you’re looking to catch this Fight Night event. That means you can quite easily watch all of the fights via Sky TV or BT Sport monthly subscriptions.

However...it is going to be a bit of a late night. UFC fights always air late in the evening/early in the morning in the UK, with this one kicking off at 12am and the main card will start at 2am.

Way too early for you? Not to worry, you can sleep in, catch one of BT’s spoiler-free replays and not miss out on all of the action - as long as you can avoid morning spoilers of course!

How to watch Burns vs Woodley online in Canada

This Fight Night for fans of the lighter-weight classes is easily viewable in Canada through TSN.

Simply download the TSN app and you will be able to watch Fight Night online with ease. Fans of UFC from Canada will likely already be set up with a subscription but if its new to you, you’ll be paying $19.99 a month to get it.

The Fight Night can be viewed tonight (Saturday, May 30) at 6pm ET, 3pm PT in Canada.

Live Stream UFC Fight Night online in Australia

Tune in from Australia and the best place to watch Burns vs Woodley will be Dazn. The british subscription service sometimes spreads its wings to other countries and right now, Australia is one of them.

Dazn offers 30 day trials allowing you to watch the event without having to pay a penny...if you cancel in time that is. You can also invest in a UFC Fight Pass if you know you are going to end up watching all of the MMA events happening this year...it will just be a more expensive option.

The prelim events will be airing on Sunday, May 31 at 8am AEST and the main card will follow at 11am AEST.

UFC Fight Night: Prelims

The prelims of this Fight Night event seem to be leaning heavily on the lighter weights with the exception of one Heavyweight bout, giving fast punches, kicks and grappling the front stage.

Katlyn Chookagian vs Antonina Shevchenko (Women's Flyweight)

Billy Quarantillo vs Spike Carlyle (Catchweight)

Jamahal Hill vs Klidson Farias de Abreu (Light Heavyweight)

Tim Elliot vs Brandon Royval (Flyweight)

Louis Smolka vs Casey Kenney (Bantamweight)

Chris Gutierrex vs Vince Morales (Feathweight)

UFC Fight Night: Main Card

Woodley and Burns are leading this in a Welterweight fight likely to focus on ground work but they will be joined by a host of other great fighters: