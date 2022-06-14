Ubisoft will unveil "the future of Assassin's Creed" in September event

The series is celebrating its 15th anniversary

"The future of Assassin's Creed" will be revealed during a special event taking place sometime in September, 2022, Ubisoft has revealed.

The company revealed the event during today's Assassin's Creed 15th anniversary event, though it did little to tease what might be announced. One can only assume we'll see the reveal of the next game in the series, which could be a sequel to Assassin's Creed Valhalla or a whole new game with its own story and setting. We also didn't get a specific date for the September event, but that'll likely be revealed soon.

This story is developing...

