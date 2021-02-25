Two Falcon and the Winter Soldier scenes were shown at a preview – and the reactions are full of praise

Reactions to two scenes from The Falcon and the Winter Soldier have hit the internet

Falcon and The Winter Soldier
Two scenes from The Falcon and the Winter Soldier have previewed to select members of the press, and the reactions are in.

According to Collider, the scenes involved an action sequence with Anthony Mackie's Falcon, and a separate scene featuring Sebastian Stan's Winter Soldier in therapy and dealing with flashbacks to his past.

From the reactions, it looks like we can expect movie-level action on the small screen when the series hits Disney Plus. Surprisingly, the action sounds pretty bloody – and it seems the show won't shy away from the Winter Soldier's traumatic past as it delves deeper into his character, either. We can apparently still expect to see the classic MCU sense of humor in the series, though.

Some reactions praised the more character-focused moment over the action, but it still sounds like we're in for a treat when the show arrives. Scroll on to check out the reaction tweets.

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier will follow the titular characters, Sam Wilson and Bucky Barnes, in the aftermath of Avengers: Endgame. It will see the return of some familiar faces, like Daniel Brühl's villainous Baron Zemo, as well as Emily VanCamp's Sharon Carter. We'll also be introduced to a new character, US Agent, played by Wyatt Russell.

The series will tackle the issue of the shield's successor, as, despite Cap giving Sam the shield during Endgame's finale, Mackie has said we don't necessarily know if his character will be the new Captain America.

Showrunner Malcolm Spellman teased more about the series and what we can expect for the main duo in an interview with our sister publication SFX Magazine: "Sebastian is excellent at wearing all that trauma on his sleeve in moments of silence, as Bucky's gone from one war to the next. And there's a huge, huge moment for Sam's character, where it's basically make or break for him." You can find out more about the new Falcon-led issue of the magazine here.

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier premieres March 19, 2021. Until then, check out everything we know about Marvel Phase 4 so far.