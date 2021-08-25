Tom Holland teases that the Spider-Man: No Way Home trailer was "just the tip of the iceberg"

Tom Holland has provided his first official response to the launch of the Spider-Man: No Way Home trailer – and it’s got us even more excited for what’s to come.

"The love and support you guys have shown for the film is so exciting," Holland said on his Instagram story, which was thankfully preserved and reposted by pretty much every Tom Holland fan on Twitter.

Honestly that is The Tip of the Iceberg you don't know what else is to come - @TomHolland1996 via Instagram#SpiderManNoWayHome #SpiderManNoWayHomeTrailer pic.twitter.com/Tw4r2HnKbDAugust 24, 2021 See more

"Honestly, that is just the tip of the iceberg. You have no idea what else is to come. I am so excited to share more with you guys – and it feels so good to be back with Spider-Man, to be back with trailers [and] to have films coming out."

For many, that’ll get the Spider-Senses tingling. The No Way Home trailer has already gone above and beyond in terms of shocks that would already more than satisfy the rabid Spidey fanbase before the threequel swings into theaters this December. We're counting, deep breath: Doc Ock, Green Goblin, a possible Matt Murdock cameo, and Doctor Strange acting strange.

The ‘tip of the iceberg’ comment will also likely not stop the rumor mill from churning: ex-Spider-Men Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield have long been linked with returns as the wallcrawlers thanks to the opening up of the multiverse. Judging by Holland’s words, there might even be some surprises that aren’t even close to being on our radar yet.

For more from No Way Home, check out the full breakdown of the trailer. Then, take a look ahead to the MCU’s exciting future with our guide to Marvel Phase 4.