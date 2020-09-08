THPS Drain The Fountain: How to complete the Tony Hawk's Pro Skater Drain The Fountain challenge

Of all the tasks you face in Philadelphia, the THPS Drain The Fountain challenge is one of the trickiest as it's not immediately apparent how you go about doing it in Tony Hawk's Pro Skater. Sure, the water feature itself is impossible to miss, but if you try to make a splash there you'll simply be teleported out of it and receive a jibe from the game ("You're Hosed!" "Pro Swimmer!" etc) so you'll need to look elsewhere in order to complete the Tony Hawk's Pro Skater Drain The Fountain challenge. Handily, we've already found the solution to this conundrum, so if you're down for affecting a different type of flow in the game then here's how to complete the THPS Drain The Fountain challenge.

How to complete the THPS Drain The Fountain Challenge

(Image credit: Activision)

The crux of completing the THPS Drain The Fountain challenge is getting onto the roof of this building, the Philadelphia Patriot Waterworks, which is found in the corner of the area at the base of a flight of stairs. Now, it is technically possible to Boneless (hold jump, tap up twice then release jump) from the ramp in front of the building to land on the balcony above, but the speed and timing required mean many players won't be able to reach it. Handily there's another, more accessible route you can use to get up there.

(Image credit: Activision)

Look above the fountain you're trying to empty for the Tony Hawk's Pro Skater Drain The Fountain challenge and you'll see a cable running upwards from the corner of a wall, over the water to the rooftop of the building we're trying to reach. Get on top of that wall then grind your way up the cable, throwing in a few jumps to maintain your speed so you make it to top without losing momentum. When you get near the end, jump off to the right so you land on the building – it doesn't matter if you bail, as long as you make it to the rooftop and don't overshoot off the other side.

(Image credit: Activision)

To wrap up the THPS Drain The Fountain challenge, all you need to do is drop down to the balcony below, where you'll see a row of three large metal valves on the floor. Simply skate through them to break them off, which will release jets of water as you watch the fountain drain away in the background. That's it – the Tony Hawk's Pro Skater Drain The Fountain challenge will be crossed off your list for Philadelphia, and you can happily skate around the empty pool without being called a Big Drip for getting your feet wet.