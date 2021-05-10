This Resident Evil 8 mod turns Lady Dimitrescu into Mr. X

A new Resident Evil 8 mod lets players swap Lady Dimitrescu’s pale complexion for Mr. X’s less alluring looks and the results are terrifying.

The mod, which was shared on Nexus Mods and created by ZombieAli takes the already frightening Lady Dimitrescu and replaces her ghostly vampire skin with Mr. X’s grey and pruney looking face, turning Lady D into Lady X. One thing that hasn’t transferred over though is Mr. X’s fedora as the tall vampire lady would much rather sport her huge gothic sun hat which was even a key part of the character’s motion capture process .

If you’re new to the series and are wondering who the heck Mr. X even is, he's an intimidating Tyrant who first appeared in Resident Evil 2 . The 7-foot tall monster-of-a-man will appear randomly during sections of the game and stalk players throughout, taking out anyone who gets in his way.

The modding scene has been rife with Resident Evil 8 mods ever since the game’s demo was released earlier this month and has seen the likes of Barney the Dinosaur and Thomas the Tank Engine making an appearance in the village.

There have also been a number of mods and customizations that bring the village and its inhabitants into other games, including the likes of Fallout 4 who has just received a mod that brings Lady Dimitrescu’s outfit into the game as well as players customising their characters to bring Lady D into their favourite games from Animal Crossing: New Horizons to The Sims 4 .

If you’re still on the fence about diving into the village in the latest installment of the Resident Evil series, you can find out how scary is Resident Evil 8 as well as how long is Resident Evil Village with our guides.