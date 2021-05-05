Resident Evil Village mods include Thomas the Tank Engine and playable Cassandra

Resident Evil Village mods are already out there, and the results are weird and wonderful in equal measure.

Resident Evil Village might not actually launch for another few days yet, but that hasn't stopped the PC modding community getting to work. Just below, you can see a terrifying recreation of Lady Dimitrescu with Thomas the Tank Engine's face (via PC Gamer), just in case the imposing vampire lady wasn't already scary enough.

Elsewhere, modder DarknessValtier has been hard at work on multiple modes. While they've modded the playable protagonist Ethan Winters to instead be represented by Cassandra, one of the three daughters of Lady Dimitrescu, they're also working on a third person mod. You can check out both mods below.

The mods might be pretty creepy, but this bodes pretty well for Resident Evil Village's modding community at large. Capcom's horror sequel hasn't even launched yet, but already players are figuring out how to mod different aspects of the game, not to mention skirting the time limits of the current PC demo to carry on playing for as long as they want.

Resident Evil Village launches around the world this Friday, May 7. It'll be available for PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, and Google Stadia, where Resident Evil 7 will also be available on Google's cloud streaming platform on the same day.

Speaking of Resident Evil 7, a new interview with series producer Tsuyoshi Kanda revealed that the upcoming Village was balanced around players finding 7 "too scary to play" at times. Kanda spoke at length about the development team at Capcom paying close attention to the "tension curve" with Village, instead of throwing non-stop scares in the player's face.

