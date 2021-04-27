This Prince of Persia lego set could become real if you vote for it

This Prince of Persia lego set would allow you to build and customize your own dream scenes from the original 1989 Prince of Persia. The only problem is, there's no guarantee it'll ever become a real thing that you can buy.

Though the demo images look incredibly well made, the Prince of Persia Lego set hasn't attracted an especially hopeful amount of votes over on Lego Ideas, a platform that allows anyone to design their own sets for possible consideration at Lego.

Whether or not it becomes a thing, the Prince of Persia set is remarkable for the way it captures the look of the game despite being, you know, a bunch of plastic blocks. The legos would let you construct walls, columns, and traps, and turn them into your favorite Prince of Persia level complete with figurines, decorations, potions, and the like.

(Image credit: Vosel)

"Jump over dreadful pits full of spikes and skeletons, fight with guards, try to find your way through the dangerous labyrinth of the palace and finally rescue the princess or the prince?" reads the description from Lego Ideas user Vosel.

Included in the kit would be plenty of grey dungeon-style blocks as well as golden blocks for a palace environment. Then you'd have minifigures for the prince, princess, evil Jaffar, two of Jaffar's guards, and the skeleton from the third level.

As of now, the project has 62 supports with 59 days to go before the campaign ends, and it'll need a lot more than that for Lego to make it a reality. The threshold for Lego to bring a user's idea up to its panel is 10,000 votes, and even then it isn't a sure thing that it goes through to production. Some other Lego Ideas projects include a Metroid set, Nook's Cranny from Animal Crossing, and the Central Perk set from the sitcom Friends.

