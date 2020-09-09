This amazing fan-made Animal Crossing Nook's Cranny Lego Idea is now in review and could become a real set

A fan-made Animal Crossing Nook's Cranny Lego Idea is now being reviewed by Lego and could very well become a real set.

In a blog post on the Lego Ideas website (via Nintendo Life ) , the adorable recreation of the Nooklings' shop from creator Micro_Model_Maker was revealed to be one of a record-breaking 35 ideas to go into review after gaining enough support.

After a creator makes a build and submits an idea, it has to gain 10,000 votes in order to reach the next stage. Once it does, the idea then becomes eligible for review by Lego's experts and if it's approved for production, it can then become a real set that will eventually be available to buy.

(Image credit: Micro_Model_Maker via Lego Ideas)

Nook's Cranny creator Micro_Model_Maker hopes to include three Lego mini-figures with the set, so you could have a little villager and Timmy and Tommy at the shop.

"[A]s a fan of Animal Crossing I have wanted to do a build from the game," the description reads, "I have seen a lot of house builds from the game so I have decided to do Nook's Cranny to shake things up a bit." The build also includes an interior, which they've tried to make "as close to the game as possible".

The Nook's Cranny set managed to get enough support for the September 7 Lego Ideas deadline and is. Other sets to gain 10,000 supporter votes also include the likes of the Rosebud Motel in Schitt's Creek made by seemarkgeek, an amazing Terry Pratchett's Discworld set by Brickhammer, a Naruto: Ichiraku Ramen Shop by DadiTwins, a Fall Guys Ultimate Knockout course set by The Real Ashnflash, and many more.

The detailed Nook's Cranny set really captures the design of the store, right down to the drop-off box and little window display. As someone who's been playing Animal Crossing: New Horizons every day since it launched, I've been frequenting the shop daily, and I'd jump at the chance to own the shop in Lego form. Here's hoping it gets approved.

