This leaked description of the Avengers 4 trailer is (probably) too good to be true – but still worth checking out

The Avengers: Endgame trailer is probably the most hotly-anticipated thing in, well, forever. So, any scrap and morsel thrown our way is going to be devoured accordingly. But this is no mere scrap. Oh no. Someone’s gone and thrown out a possibly leaked Avengers 4 trailer description in its entirety. It’s a monster of a recap, filled with Hawkeye’s return, a Cap/Iron Man reunion, time travel, and so much more besides that, but before we go any further, here’s our obligatory spoiler warning in case the leak turns out to be true.

Reddit, as ever, is the place for all the finest leaks. This one, from u/ransommann, is so in-depth, and the person so wildly confident that – while we should take it with a pinch of salt – it’s not hard to be drawn in by its tales of globetrotting tear-ups, time travel bracelets, plus Loki, and Thor teaming up. The full description can be read here in its entirety, but below are some of the main bits:

The trailer opens with a shot of the burned-out Infinity Gauntlet on the farm planet from the end of Avengers: Infinity War

Steve Rogers and Tony Stark reconcile in Wakanda

We get several shots of the Battle of New York, including one with Loki looking 'shocked' at the top of Stark Tower

Black Widow is looking for Hawkeye, who shows up first in the trailer as a hooded, mysterious figure, then again in Japan with the Avengers

Thor and Valkyrie (yay!) are on the hunt for Captain Marvel

Loki and Thor team up during the Battle of New York

Tony and Scott Lang prepare the time travel bracelets

The final shot of the trailer shows an Infinity Stone disappearing from the Gauntlet, with Thanos then getting up and putting on his armour

Title card: Avengers Annihilation

Wow. That’s… a lot to take in. It’s also probably better than most Marvel movies already by the sounds of it. Now we just have to play the waiting game and – oh, who am I kidding? – I want it NOW. What do you think of the Avengers 4 trailer description? Does it sound legit or like someone is having fun with us? Let us know in the comments section below.

